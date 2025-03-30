SCP Investment LP Decreases Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

SCP Investment LP decreased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 119,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 8,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $31.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.36 and a 200 day moving average of $28.67. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $31.80.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

