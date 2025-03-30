SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SEEK Price Performance

Shares of SEEK stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.02. SEEK has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $36.33.

SEEK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a $0.3049 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This is a boost from SEEK’s previous dividend of $0.17.

About SEEK

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

