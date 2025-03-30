Seele-N One Day Trading Volume Reaches $23.02 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Seele-N has a total market cap of $9.63 million and approximately $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00004588 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00026927 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00005695 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00003553 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000248 BTC.
- Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000060 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000022 BTC.
Seele-N Token Profile
Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#.
Buying and Selling Seele-N
