Seele-N One Day Trading Volume Reaches $23.02 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Seele-N has a total market cap of $9.63 million and approximately $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00004588 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00026927 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00005695 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00003553 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.0004117 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

