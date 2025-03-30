Short Interest in AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Expands By 100.0%

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.
AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. On average, analysts forecast that AB Electrolux will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances worldwide. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
