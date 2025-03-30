Short Interest in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Declines By 37.0%

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,000 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the February 28th total of 298,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 511,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Performance

AOD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.39. 537,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,345. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $9.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.72.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Trading of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 386,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 82,293 shares during the period. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 12,086 shares during the period.

