Short Interest in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Declines By 37.0%

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,000 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the February 28th total of 298,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 511,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
AOD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.39. 537,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,345. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $9.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.72.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.
