Short Interest in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Rises By 117.7%

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,030,000 shares, an increase of 117.7% from the February 28th total of 9,200,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Shares of ACI stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,142,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,035,576. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Albertsons Companies has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $22.05.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 44.70%. The firm had revenue of $18.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This is a positive change from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 225.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 316.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 446.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Stories

