Short Interest in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Increases By 53.2%

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,800 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the February 28th total of 75,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BHK traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.77. The company had a trading volume of 98,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,317. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.02. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $12.10.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0746 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%.
About BlackRock Core Bond Trust
BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.
