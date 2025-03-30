Short Interest in BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Decreases By 28.2%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,000 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the February 28th total of 274,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,648,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BYD Price Performance

OTCMKTS BYDDY opened at $103.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.36. BYD has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $109.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.33.

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. BYD had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $37.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.49 billion. On average, analysts predict that BYD will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

About BYD

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

