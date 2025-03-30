Short Interest in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Rises By 129.2%

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a growth of 129.2% from the February 28th total of 14,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Crown Crafts Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ CRWS opened at $3.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.35 million, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average is $4.47. Crown Crafts has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Crown Crafts alerts:

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The textile maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 5.99%.

Crown Crafts Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Crafts

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. De Lisle Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 396,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 115,696 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Crafts by 11.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 9,988 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Crown Crafts by 14.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 278,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 35,565 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 19,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 17,330 shares in the last quarter. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Crafts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Crafts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.