Short Interest in CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) Decreases By 35.2%

CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 396,500 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the February 28th total of 611,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
CTP Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CTPVF remained flat at C$14.99 during midday trading on Friday. CTP has a 1 year low of C$14.99 and a 1 year high of C$14.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.99.
About CTP
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CTP
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for CTP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.