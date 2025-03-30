Short Interest in Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Drops By 43.3%

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the February 28th total of 111,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 513,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Fanuc Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FANUY traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.13. The company had a trading volume of 192,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,636. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.84. Fanuc has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Fanuc alerts:

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Fanuc had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 7.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fanuc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fanuc

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.