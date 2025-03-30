Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Decreases By 58.2%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 58.2% from the February 28th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,465,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,711,000 after purchasing an additional 277,315 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,849,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,287,000 after acquiring an additional 36,184 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $157,260,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,674,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,878,000 after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,017,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,091,000 after acquiring an additional 24,439 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.78. 73,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,559. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $49.73 and a 12-month high of $63.09.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.0618 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.