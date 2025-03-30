Short Interest in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Rises By 71.8%

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,300 shares, a growth of 71.8% from the February 28th total of 79,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 835,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,932,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,859,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,520,000 after purchasing an additional 490,772 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,777,000. TCP Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $18,798,000. Finally, Holistic Planning LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,689.7% in the fourth quarter. Holistic Planning LLC now owns 261,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,624,000 after purchasing an additional 246,803 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FTSM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,839. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.91. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $60.16.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

