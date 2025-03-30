Short Interest in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Decreases By 38.6%

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 38.6% from the February 28th total of 14,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FMHI traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.79. 76,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,451. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.68. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $47.33 and a 12-month high of $49.51.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

