Short Interest in First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:ISHP) Drops By 26.3%

First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:ISHP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF Stock Performance

ISHP stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 million, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.21. First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.02 and a fifty-two week high of $39.84.

Get First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:ISHP – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 19.68% of First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (ISHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Global E-Commerce index. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to the global e-commerce industry. Securities are selected by market-cap and weighted equally. ISHP was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.