Short Interest in Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) Rises By 112.5%

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,811,500 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the February 28th total of 852,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Fuji Media Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FJTNF remained flat at $17.65 during midday trading on Friday. Fuji Media has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $18.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average is $13.72.
About Fuji Media
