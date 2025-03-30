Short Interest in Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) Rises By 112.5%

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,811,500 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the February 28th total of 852,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Fuji Media Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FJTNF remained flat at $17.65 during midday trading on Friday. Fuji Media has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $18.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average is $13.72.

About Fuji Media

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. It operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. The Media & Content segment provides terrestrial television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities.

