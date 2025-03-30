Short Interest in Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Expands By 118.6%

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, an increase of 118.6% from the February 28th total of 11,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Elm Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Great Elm Group stock. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Ballentine Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Great Elm Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Group Stock Performance

Shares of GEG stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. Great Elm Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 30.34 and a current ratio of 30.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.84. The company has a market cap of $53.57 million, a P/E ratio of -189,000.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Great Elm Group Company Profile

Great Elm Group ( NASDAQ:GEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30). Great Elm Group had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 0.19%.

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a asset management company. The company engages in credit, real estate, and finance businesses. It is also involved in business development related activities and offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc in December 2020.

