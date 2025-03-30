Short Interest in InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Increases By 40.0%

InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

InPost Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS INPOY traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612. InPost has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $10.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.78.

About InPost

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an out-of-home e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. It operates through four segments: APM (Automated Parcel Machines), To-Door, Mondial Relay, and International Other. The APM segment focuses on the delivery of parcels to APM.

