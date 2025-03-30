Short Interest in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Rises By 88.8%

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a growth of 88.8% from the February 28th total of 17,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFZ. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRFZ traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.94. 217,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,149. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.91. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $36.12 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.0437 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

