Short Interest in ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR) Declines By 46.2%

ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the February 28th total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ioneer stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Get ioneer alerts:

ioneer Trading Up 3.4 %

IONR stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.96. 6,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,383. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $5.01. ioneer has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $9.35.

About ioneer

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. Its flagship property is the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in the state of Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ioneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ioneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.