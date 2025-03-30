Short Interest in JD Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDLGF) Decreases By 28.1%

JD Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDLGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 557,500 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the February 28th total of 775,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

JD Logistics Price Performance

OTCMKTS JDLGF remained flat at $1.40 on Friday. JD Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.39.

About JD Logistics

JD Logistics, Inc, an investment holding company, provides integrated supply chain solutions and logistics services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers warehousing and distribution, express and freight delivery; courier; air cargo; line-haul transportation and last-mile delivery; bulky item, cold chain, and cross-border logistics; freight forwarder; and domestic and international transportation and delivery services, as well as technology and consulting services.

