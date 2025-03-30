Short Interest in Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF) Expands By 80.2%

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,679,000 shares, a growth of 80.2% from the February 28th total of 8,699,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,613.2 days.
Jiangxi Copper Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:JIAXF remained flat at $1.83 during trading hours on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66. Jiangxi Copper has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47.
About Jiangxi Copper
