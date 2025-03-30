Short Interest in Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF) Expands By 80.2%

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,679,000 shares, a growth of 80.2% from the February 28th total of 8,699,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,613.2 days.

Jiangxi Copper Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:JIAXF remained flat at $1.83 during trading hours on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66. Jiangxi Copper has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47.

About Jiangxi Copper

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited engages in exploring, mining, smelting, and refining copper in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, copper rods and wires, sulphuric acid, and other products, as well as deposit, loan, guarantee, and financing consultation services.

