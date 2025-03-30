Short Interest in Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Decreases By 60.3%

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,197,600 shares, a decrease of 60.3% from the February 28th total of 3,019,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,710.9 days.

Juventus Football Club stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.42. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,938. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92. Juventus Football Club has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $3.78.

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. operates as a professional football club in Italy. The company participates in national and international football competitions, as well as organizes matches. It involved in audiovisual and media rights; sponsorships, operation of stadium, direct retail, and e-commerce activities; and brand licensing activities, as well as marketing of other services to fans; and management of players and multi-year registration rights.

