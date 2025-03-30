Short Interest in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Grows By 72.9%

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a growth of 72.9% from the February 28th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE KYN traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.90. 309,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,577. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.48. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%.
Institutional Trading of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,724,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,619,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,298,000 after purchasing an additional 774,922 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $4,060,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,514,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,377,000 after purchasing an additional 314,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $3,849,000.
About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund
Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
