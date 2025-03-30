Short Interest in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Grows By 72.9%

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a growth of 72.9% from the February 28th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE KYN traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.90. 309,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,577. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.48. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Institutional Trading of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

In other news, President James C. Baker purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $245,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 720,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,845,921.53. The trade was a 2.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Harrison James Little bought 5,000 shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.04 per share, with a total value of $65,200.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $562,600.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,724,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,619,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,298,000 after purchasing an additional 774,922 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $4,060,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,514,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,377,000 after purchasing an additional 314,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $3,849,000.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

(Get Free Report)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.