Short Interest in Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF) Rises By 42.4%

Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,100 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the February 28th total of 174,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Meridian Mining UK Societas Stock Performance

MRRDF stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.46. 63,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,478. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a 52 week low of C$0.24 and a 52 week high of C$0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.32.

Meridian Mining UK Societas Company Profile

Further Reading

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Espigão polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in Rondônia.

