Short Interest in Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Rises By 114.6%

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,600 shares, a growth of 114.6% from the February 28th total of 1,030,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 631.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Mitsubishi Electric Price Performance
Shares of Mitsubishi Electric stock remained flat at $20.00 on Friday. 5,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,357. Mitsubishi Electric has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.97. The stock has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.63.
About Mitsubishi Electric
