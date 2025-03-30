Short Interest in Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Expands By 54.2%

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 54.2% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Oxford Instruments Price Performance
OTCMKTS OXINF remained flat at $23.60 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.54. Oxford Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $23.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.55.
About Oxford Instruments
