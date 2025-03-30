Short Interest in Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PAPL) Expands By 53.7%

Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PAPL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 53.7% from the February 28th total of 16,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 180,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Pineapple Financial Stock Down 12.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN PAPL traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.29. 67,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,103. Pineapple Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of -0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Get Pineapple Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Pineapple Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Pineapple Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pineapple Financial Inc operates as a mortgage technology and brokerage company in Canada. The company provides mortgage brokerage services and technology solutions to Canadian mortgage agents, brokers, sub-brokers, brokerages, and consumers; and mortgage consultation services through field agents. It also operates MyPineapple, a technology platform that allows users to conduct their brokerage services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pineapple Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pineapple Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.