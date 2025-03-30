Short Interest in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTW) Decreases By 26.1%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
PureCycle Technologies Trading Down 18.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ PCTTW opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.33. PureCycle Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $5.70.
About PureCycle Technologies
