Short Interest in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Rises By 101.5%

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a growth of 101.5% from the February 28th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of NYSE:PPT traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.60. 125,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,703. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.61. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $3.74.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%.
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
