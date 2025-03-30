Short Interest in SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABSW) Grows By 122.2%

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABSW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 122.2% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Performance
SAB Biotherapeutics stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05. SAB Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.18.
SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile
