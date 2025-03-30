Short Interest in Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF) Rises By 102.8%

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 102.8% from the February 28th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 73.0 days.

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

SPHDF stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. Santhera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $17.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average is $11.06.

About Santhera Pharmaceuticals

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG, a specialty pharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need in the European Union and internationally. The company's lead pipeline candidate includes Vamorolone, which is being developed for the treatments of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

