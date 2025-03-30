Short Interest in Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF) Rises By 102.8%

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 102.8% from the February 28th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 73.0 days.
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
SPHDF stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. Santhera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $17.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average is $11.06.
About Santhera Pharmaceuticals
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Santhera Pharmaceuticals
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Santhera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santhera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.