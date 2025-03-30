Short Interest in Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Drops By 46.6%

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 46.6% from the February 28th total of 23,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 156,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shiseido Price Performance

SSDOY stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -99.50 and a beta of 0.32. Shiseido has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Get Shiseido alerts:

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.36). Shiseido had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. On average, analysts predict that Shiseido will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; and skincare and makeup products. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shiseido Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiseido and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.