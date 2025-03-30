Short Interest in T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) Declines By 52.1%

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the February 28th total of 79,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

T Stamp Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ IDAI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.98. 69,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,498. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.29. T Stamp has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.36.

Get T Stamp alerts:

Institutional Trading of T Stamp

An institutional investor recently raised its position in T Stamp stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Free Report) by 156.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,348 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.74% of T Stamp worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 16.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T Stamp Company Profile

T Stamp Inc develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government and enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets worldwide. It develops proprietary artificial intelligence-powered solutions, researching and leveraging machine learning, artificial intelligence, biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity and trust predictions that identify and defend against fraudulent identity attacks, protect sensitive user information, and extend the reach of digital services through global accessibility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T Stamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T Stamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.