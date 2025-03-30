Short Interest in Tikehau Capital (OTCMKTS:TKKHF) Grows By 50.0%

Tikehau Capital (OTCMKTS:TKKHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tikehau Capital Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TKKHF opened at C$21.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.92. Tikehau Capital has a 52 week low of C$21.53 and a 52 week high of C$25.36.

About Tikehau Capital

Tikehau Capital is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in providing a full range of financing products including senior secured loans, equity, senior debt, unitranche, mezzanine, and preferred shares. The firm seeks to make early stage, mezzanine, and turnaround investments and manage long-term capital for institutional and private investors in various asset classes including credit, listed, private equity, and real estate.

