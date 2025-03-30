Short Interest in Tikehau Capital (OTCMKTS:TKKHF) Grows By 50.0%

Tikehau Capital (OTCMKTS:TKKHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Tikehau Capital Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TKKHF opened at C$21.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.92. Tikehau Capital has a 52 week low of C$21.53 and a 52 week high of C$25.36.
About Tikehau Capital
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tikehau Capital
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Tikehau Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tikehau Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.