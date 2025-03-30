Short Interest in Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) Drops By 33.3%

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 32,400 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 672,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tivic Health Systems Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:TIVC opened at $2.81 on Friday. Tivic Health Systems has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $31.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89.

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($19.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($85.00) by $65.32. Tivic Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 201.30% and a negative net margin of 670.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($176.80) earnings per share.

About Tivic Health Systems

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a health tech company, focuses on developing and commercializing bioelectronic medicine. Its primary product is ClearUP, a bioelectronic medicine for the treatment of sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.

