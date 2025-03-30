Short Interest in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Drops By 50.9%

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 50.9% from the February 28th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of VCRB stock opened at $77.19 on Friday. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.22 and a one year high of $79.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.37.
Vanguard Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2603 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.
Vanguard Core Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.
