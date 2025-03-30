Short Interest in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Drops By 50.9%

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 50.9% from the February 28th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VCRB stock opened at $77.19 on Friday. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.22 and a one year high of $79.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.37.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2603 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCRB. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $83,175,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,187,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,894,000 after buying an additional 451,370 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,620,000. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,767,000. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 560,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,460,000 after acquiring an additional 211,606 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

