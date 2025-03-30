Short Interest in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Drops By 50.9%

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRBGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 50.9% from the February 28th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of VCRB stock opened at $77.19 on Friday. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.22 and a one year high of $79.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.37.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2603 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCRB. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $83,175,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,187,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,894,000 after buying an additional 451,370 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,620,000. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,767,000. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 560,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,460,000 after acquiring an additional 211,606 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

