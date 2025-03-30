Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Grows By 51.7%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the February 28th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.9 %
VTWV stock opened at $133.35 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $128.09 and a 52 week high of $161.65. The company has a market cap of $756.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.66.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.5178 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF
About Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
