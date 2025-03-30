Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Grows By 51.7%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the February 28th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

VTWV stock opened at $133.35 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $128.09 and a 52 week high of $161.65. The company has a market cap of $756.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.66.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.5178 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 468.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,127.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

