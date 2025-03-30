Short Interest in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Drops By 55.9%

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 55.9% from the February 28th total of 22,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 107,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of BNDW opened at $68.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.09. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $66.88 and a 12-month high of $70.90.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1717 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total World Bond ETF
About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF
The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
