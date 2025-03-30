Short Interest in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS) Declines By 24.6%

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the February 28th total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Vitesse Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTS opened at $24.74 on Friday. Vitesse Energy has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $28.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.53.

Vitesse Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. This is a positive change from Vitesse Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 351.56%.

In other news, VP Michael Sabol sold 6,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $179,263.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,073.70. This trade represents a 9.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mike Morella sold 8,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $217,336.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,304.35. This represents a 9.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 18.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vitesse Energy in the third quarter worth about $34,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VTS. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Vitesse Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Northland Capmk upgraded Vitesse Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised Vitesse Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Vitesse Energy Company Profile

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

