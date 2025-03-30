Short Interest in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Expands By 55.1%

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 55.1% from the February 28th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GDO opened at $11.42 on Friday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $13.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.73.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 12.59%.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 52.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 500,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 171,815 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $933,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

