Short Interest in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Expands By 55.1%

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 55.1% from the February 28th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of GDO opened at $11.42 on Friday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $13.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.73.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 12.59%.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
