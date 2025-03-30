Short Interest in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Grows By 142.4%

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,400 shares, a growth of 142.4% from the February 28th total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Western New England Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.08. Western New England Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $10.08.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 9.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Western New England Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Western New England Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNEB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 910,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,379,000 after buying an additional 140,981 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 186.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 284,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 184,907 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 186,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 34,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

Featured Stories

