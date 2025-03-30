Signing Day Sports, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Signing Day Sports, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the February 28th total of 20,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Signing Day Sports Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SGN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.74. The stock had a trading volume of 15,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,300. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92. Signing Day Sports has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $36.70.
Signing Day Sports Company Profile
