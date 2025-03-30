Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Short Interest Update

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Sims Price Performance

OTCMKTS SMSMY opened at $9.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sims has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $10.19.

Sims Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0633 per share. This is a positive change from Sims’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th.

About Sims

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

