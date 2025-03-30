So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Short Interest Down 55.6% in March

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the February 28th total of 28,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 85,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

So-Young International Trading Down 9.6 %

Shares of So-Young International stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 214,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,421. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $0.90. So-Young International has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.29 million, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Get So-Young International alerts:

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $50.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.58 million. So-Young International had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 1.41%.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for consumption healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers So-Young Mobile App that offers users medical aesthetic knowledge and experience to reach an informed medical aesthetic treatment decision and make reservations for treatment with medical professionals and medical aesthetic institutions; So-Young Beauty which provides similar interfaces and functions as the mobile app, as well as serves as additional access points to the platform; and medical aesthetic community content through its website soyoung.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.