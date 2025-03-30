Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Short Interest Up 95.8% in March

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 95.8% from the February 28th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Socket Mobile stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Free Report) by 77.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Socket Mobile worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Socket Mobile Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCKT traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.13. 8,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,599. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.03. Socket Mobile has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $1.72.

Socket Mobile Company Profile

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its products and solutions are integrated into mobile applications for applications in the areas of point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing and quality control processes, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

