Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the February 28th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOHO. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 323,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 57,666 shares during the period. Repertoire Partners LP bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Sotherly Hotels by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 628,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 161,829 shares during the period. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 45,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sotherly Hotels in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

Shares of Sotherly Hotels stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,723. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.51. Sotherly Hotels has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $1.54.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

