Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

SOHO opened at $0.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.00. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $442,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Sotherly Hotels by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 628,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 161,829 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 45,383 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 323,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 57,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.