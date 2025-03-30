SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Shares Sold by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,460,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1,557.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

Shares of SPTM stock opened at $67.59 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $60.52 and a 1-year high of $74.64. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

