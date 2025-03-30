Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.98 and traded as low as $17.70. Spin Master shares last traded at $17.75, with a volume of 22,935 shares traded.

Spin Master Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.86.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Spin Master Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0843 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children’s entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment’s product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.